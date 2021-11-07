Who are the contenders to replace Daniel Farke at Norwich?

Norwich parted company with manager Daniel Farke on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential contenders to succeed the German at Carrow Road.

Frank Lampard

Lampard was in charge at Chelsea until January (Andy Rain/PA)

The former England midfielder as been installed as the early favourite as he continues to look for a way back into the game following his Chelsea exit. Lampard left Stamford Bridge in January and has been linked with several jobs since.

Russell Martin

Former Canaries defender Russell Martin is a potential contender (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Swansea boss is an obvious candidate having spent eight years at Norwich as a player. At 35, he would be a youthful choice and it would be a big step up but he does have some managerial experience having led MK Dons for two years before taking his current post in August.

Steve Bruce

Bruce spent three years at Norwich early in his playing career (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 60-year-old is at the opposite end of the experience scale and is newly available having left Newcastle last month. Remains a popular figure at Carrow Road after spending three years there as a player in the 1980s but it is not clear if he has the appetite for such a quick return to management.

Mark Robins

Robins is currently in charge at Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Another former Norwich player with managerial experience, although none of it in the top flight. It is now more than 15 years since the former Manchester United striker took his first job at Rotherham and he is currently more than four years into his second spell at Coventry.

Chris Hughton

Hughton has already had one spell with the club (Nick Potts/PA)

The former Canaries boss has been linked with a potential return to the club he led for two years before being sacked in 2014. Since then the 62-year-old has spent more than four years at Brighton and left his most recent job at Nottingham Forest in September.