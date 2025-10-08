Nottingham Forest ready to SACK Ange Postecoglou, with successor lined up: report

Nottingham Forest have decided Ange Postecoglou's future after just seven games in charge.

That's according to reports that say that the Tricky Trees are set to relieve the Europa League winner a month after hiring him, with Postecoglou having drawn two and lost five of his opening seven fixtures.

Furthermore, owner Evangelos Marinakis has already decided upon his side's next manager – who could be lined up to step into the breach imminently.

Ange Postecoglou looks like he could LEAVE Nottingham Forest shortly, with a replacement sourced

Ange Postecoglou is yet to catch a break at the City Ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest made the bold decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo after a disagreement between the Portuguese and the Garibaldi hierarchy – despite the Portuguese leading Forest back into Europe last season against the odds.

Santo is back in work already at West Ham United, while Postecoglou has endured a tough start to life in the East Midlands, insisting recently that his side were on the right path, despite “sacked in the morning” chants from his own fans.

Nuno Espírito Santo has gone to West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fichajes in Spain have echoed The Mail's claims that with Forest in “freefall”, a decision could be made in the coming days to part ways with Postecoglou.

Marinakis is not afraid to make big decisions at the City Ground, as evidenced by his choices to relieve both Santo and his predecessor, Steve Cooper, of managerial duties – and this report states that Marco Silva of Fulham is the club's preferred choice to step into the breach.

The Cottagers have become an established Premier League side once more under Silva, who has performed excellently despite limited investment at times: the Portuguese may be open to working with an owner he perceives to be more ambitious, given that the 48-year-old criticised his club's “passivity” in the summer.

FourFourTwo understands that an approach for Silva may have to wait until the end of the current campaign, however.

Has Marco Silva taken Fulham as far as he can? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marinakis usually tends to hire managers out of work and given that the season is still young, it seems unlikely that Silva would ditch West London for a Premier League rival given that he's settled – it therefore makes plenty of sense that Forest could look at an interim manager to take the reins until the end of the season, should Postecoglou be axed.

Forest host Chelsea when Premier League action returns on October 18.