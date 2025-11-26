Liverpool report: Xabi Alonso agreed clause to manage former club, with Anfield return addressed

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is facing heavy scrutiny at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos actually lost to Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season, and the 15-time champions of Europe are said to be embroiled in a civil war, with many of the Basque boss's decisions described by The Mirror as divisive.

Real Madrid have only lost just once in La Liga all season, but with pressure mounting at the Bernabeu over his handling of the club's Galacticos, the opportunity may have arisen for Alonso to join another of his former clubs.

Xabi Alonso's Liverpool interest stoked, following clause to manage Reds

Ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, Alonso spent five seasons on Merseyside and was linked with the manager's job when Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to step aside in 2023.

Arne Slot took the role when Alonso remained in charge at Bayer Leverkusen for another year – but after winning the title in his first term in charge, the Dutchman has lost seven of his last eight Premier League games and is under pressure himself.

Arne Slot is under serious pressure at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Slot is not under any imminent danger of losing his job, Alonso's long-term interest in the Reds job may be indicated by a clause he had at Bayer Leverkusen.

In 2023, The Mail relayed a report from German publication BILD that stated that Alonso had a clause written into his Leverkusen deal that he could depart North Rhine-Westphalia for one of his former sides – namely Liverpool, Real or Bayern Munich.

FourFourTwo understands that there are no exit routes inserted into his deal in the Spanish capital, from Alonso's side, at least – but the existence of the clause at Leverkusen suggests the former midfielder's interest in returning to the Premier League one day.

Bayern are thriving under Vincent Kompany – ruling out a potential reunion there – but Alonso has also been linked with Manchester City, with his former Allianz Arena boss Pep Guardiola rumoured to be considering leaving at the end of the season.

Despite the talk around both Alonso and Slot, however, FourFourTwo understands that neither are close to being sacked just yet.

Alonso lost at Anfield earlier this season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Alonso is being pitted against Vinicius Jr in the Spanish media with the Brazilian stalling over a new contract – and though president Florentino Perez is known for snap decisions with bosses and won't want to lose his attacking talisman, it seems unlikely that he pulls the trigger on the manager at this stage.

Slot, meanwhile, still has the credit in the bank following a Premier League title last season – and while this is the worst run that the Reds have been on under the calendar 47-year-old, the club had a history of backing Klopp in similar scenarios.

Liverpool take on PSV with Real Madrid away to Olympiacos when Champions League action resumes tonight.