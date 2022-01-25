"You're a s**tty hunchback": Fiorentina fans are raging with Dusan Vlahovic leaving for Juventus
By Mark White published
Fiorentina fans have made their feelings clear about Dusan Vlahovic heading to Juventus, with a message at the Florence training ground
Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic is heading for Juventus, according to reports – and Viola fans are not happy with the Serbian striker.
Overnight, a banner was left at the training ground of the club deriding the 21-year-old for making the move across Serie A, with the perpetrators pulling no punches with their star player.
"l rispetto non si conquista con if goal, Vlahovic: gobbo di merda", the banner read, meaning "Respect is not won with goals, Vlahovic: hunchback of s**t" in the copy.
An even more threatening message read: "Le tue guardie non ti salveranno la vita. Zingaro, per te è finite," meaning "Your guards won't save your life. Gypsy, it's over for you."
“You don’t win respect with goals. Vlahovic" ( Fiorentina Fans) pic.twitter.com/PmiqgMsl8fJanuary 24, 2022
Vlahovic has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League all move but has seemingly left Arsenal in the lurch, with the Gunners having dedicated all of January trying to sign him.
The Serie A star was apparently unconvinced by a move to the Emirates Stadium and prepared to stay in Florence until a bigger bid came in this summer, with the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus all apparently interested. This new move from Juve – which could bolster their Scudetto hopes – seems to be good enough to up sticks.
This isn't the first time that Italian fans have been livid with a star leaving for Turin.
Federico Bernardeschi became the subject of Florentine furore when his proposed move was met with a banner reading "Who wouldn't like to spit in your face", while Chiesa has similarly been targeted with the "gobbo di merda" insult.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
