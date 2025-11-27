Arsenal preparing shock move to replace Viktor Gyokeres: report
Arsenal want to sign a 21-year-old star, with their big summer signing's future up front in doubt
Arsenal are said to be eyeing a hopeful move for a forward who could replace Viktor Gyokeres.
Gyokeres, 27, has been hamstrung by injury over the last few weeks, although that hasn't seemed to have had an effect on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who currently look like the team to beat in both the Premier League and the Champions League.
But with the January window again presenting an opportunity for the Gunners to strengthen their talented squad.
Arsenal want to sign talented star, with Viktor Gyokeres' position in doubt
Arsenal's record with strikers over the past 12-18 months hasn't been great, with Mikel Merino currently being asked to lead the line, amid a bout of injury issues.
Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have both spent prolonged periods on the sidelines, with the Gunners forced to think of other ways to cope with the demands their busy schedule naturally brings - so could a new forward be on the way in January?
According to Thursday's reports in Denmark, Arsenal are one of 'many' clubs said to be tracking FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju.
Dju, 21, departed Benfica's academy system in the summer and joined the Danish Superliga side, where he has instantly become a hit in Scandinavia.
The Guinea-Bissau international has scored a whopping 19 goals in 27 games so far this season in all competitions, prompting some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Arsenal, to send scouts to watch him in action.
The report states how further interest has already arrived from FC Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with the two clubs keen to keep tabs on Dju and his progress between now and the end of the campaign.
“Of course I expect him to stay,” Midtjylland boss Mike Tullberg told the Danish press recently. “I’ve told the club that I want my players to stay, so I don’t anticipate anyone leaving.”
Transfermarkt values Dju at just €13m (£11.3m), which would be a steal given his goalscoring exploits already for the Danish side. The forward stands at an imposing 6ft 0' too, which, as we know, is crucial for modern-day strikers, given the physicality English football brings.
In FourFourTwo's view, Dju's future is an interesting one, but we can't see him moving further afield just yet, with perhaps the summer an interesting chapter for him to consider his next move. Watch this space.
