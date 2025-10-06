Arsenal doing 'groundwork' on TWO January buys: report

Mikel Arteta's side are weighing up two new recruits

Arsenal are closing in on signing two young talents in Europe.

It follows an expensive summer for the north London outfit, who brought Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to the club.

That quartet all individually cost north of around £50m or more, but the current league leaders believe there is more work to be done.

Arsenal dispatch scouts to Italy to track young duo

Figures at Arsenal have been on their travels scouting new talents (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Clubs are always looking for the next best talent, and two players in Italy have caught the attention of Arsenal, according to a fresh report.

Their primary target could threaten the place of Eze, while another youngster fancied would provide the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori food for thought.

One of the new potential recruits plays in similar positions to recent signing Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, the Gunners have been on the ground watching Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old has two goals and four assists in all competitions for the Italian side, with his contract there currently running until 2029.

The Old Lady are understandably trying to tie the Turkey international down to an improved deal, which would extend his terms to 2030, which appears to be progressing well, but that has reportedly not deterred Arsenal.

Arteta’s side were also said to be watching 19-year-old left-back Davide Bartesaghi – turning out for Juventus’ opponents on the day, Milan – who has recently broken into the club’s senior setup.

It remains to be seen how Arsenal proceed here as, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, these are not positions needing immediate attention at the Emirates Stadium.

Kenan Yildiz has caught the attention of Arsenal scouts (Image credit: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Yildiz can operate behind the striker and out on the wing, but would be facing competition for minutes with the likes of Eze, Martin Odegaard, Madueke, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and even, to some extent, the emerging youngster Max Dowman.

Similarly for Bartesaghi, he’d be battling it out with Calafiori and Lewis-Skelly, the latter being the same age as the Italy youth international.

Clubs will always keep an eye on potential targets, but an immediate move for either of these candidates, on paper, would not seem smart business right now for Arsenal or, indeed, the players themselves.

Yildiz is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt, with Bartesaghi said to be worth €1.8m. Arsenal next face Fulham, when Premier League action returns after the international break.