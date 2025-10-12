Roma president Dan Friedkin wants to bring more success to Roma

The Serie A title has been historically dominated by the northern cities of Milan and Turin but Roma want to bring some balance to Italian football.

Juventus have won the Scudetto 36 times, at least according to the record books, and Inter Milan and AC Milan share 39 titles between them.

The capital clubs have combined for a total of five titles, fewer than Genoa, Torino, Bologna and Pro Vercelli. Lazio last won the league in 1999-2000. Roma toppled the Biancocelesti the following season.

Friedkin wants to revolutionise the Giallorossi

Gian Piero Gasperini is now in charge at the Stadio Olimpico (Image credit: Getty Images)

To borrow a barb from a player who has nine titles and played for all three of Italy’s silver-laden titans, for quarter of a century the Scudetto has not been coming to Rome.

Roma, level on points at the top of Serie A this season, are owned by the Friedkin Group. Club president Dan Friedkin has serious ambitions when it comes to putting the Italian capital back on the football map.

The Stadio Olimpico has hosted Roma, Lazio and Italy matches since 1953

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Friedkin’s ambitious plans include a new 60,000-capacity stadium away from the Stadio Olimpico and a shock transfer chase for former Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

“Zirkzee is the top target, followed by Folarin Balogun of Monaco and Lucas Stassin of Saint-Etienne,” reports the iconic sports daily via Football Italia.

Former Bayern Munich striker Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna in the summer of 2024 and has struggled to make an impact despite popping up in a few crucial moments for the Red Devils in 2024-25.

United brought in Benjamin Sesko as well as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, with Zirkzee understood to be willing to follow in the footsteps of teammate Rasmus Hojlund by returning to Serie A.

Joshua Zirkzee has scored three Premier League goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 24-year-old Netherlands international managed just three Premier League goals last season and United’s heavy investment seems to have paved the way for a premature exit that would suit all parties including Zirkzee.

Friedkin is also reported to be eager to take a second club into a new stadium.

Roma have shared the Olimpico with Lazio since 1953 but the traditional joint use of municipal grounds is gradually drifting out of fashion in Italy and the Olimpico itself has seen better days.

“Roma see Munich’s Allianz Stadium as a model for their new arena, which will have a 60,000 capacity,” reports Football Italia.

“The new stadium has also been included among the potential venues for Euro 2032.”

Friedkin completed a takeover of Everton last December with construction of the Toffees’ new home at Bramley-Moore Dock entering its final months.

Everton left Goodison Park in May and have started a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with four Premier League home matches unbeaten under manager David Moyes.