Ziyech reveals Lampard played big role in convincing him to join Chelsea in July

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Frank Lampard played a big role in convincing him to sign for Chelsea for next season.

Ajax star Ziyech has now agreed personal terms on a five-year deal to join the Blues in the summer, with Chelsea shelling out £37million for the Morocco international.

Chelsea had pursued Ziyech hard in a bid to prise the 26-year-old away from Ajax in the January window but were rebuffed by the Amsterdam giants.

The Blues have moved quickly to make the winger Lampard’s first signing as Chelsea manager however, and now the Ajax assist king has revealed how the Stamford Bridge boss sold him on life in west London.

“I’ve been in contact with him for a few weeks now,” Ziyech told Ajax’s official YouTube channel.

“At first, mainly by the phone. We had a few long conversations about his approach, the playing style, the club, about me personally.

“And later on we texted quite a lot. He told me he had been following me for a while.

“He gave me a good feeling and that was also big to do with the decision.”

'I am excited and I cannot wait.' 😃— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 24, 2020

Ziyech has laid on more than 20 goals a season for three campaigns at Ajax, and starred in two Champions League group stage matches against Chelsea.

The Ajax forward has revealed he remains a big fan of Lampard’s abilities as a player, and is relishing the chance to learn from the Chelsea boss.

“In his time he was such a big player and he was a midfielder so I can learn a lot from him,” added Ziyech. “In that regard, I have a lot to learn.

“I had a good feeling after our talks and that feeling only became stronger. There was no doubt in my mind.

“I’m happy, proud, excited and I cannot wait (to join Chelsea).

“It is a big club in a big competition. I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose therefore.”