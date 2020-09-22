Watch: 7 top goals of the 2019-20 PSL season

Watch a collection of seven Goal of the Month winners from the 2019-20 PSL season – featuring Kaizer Chiefs duo Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and the Golden Boot winner from Orlando Pirates, Gabadinho Mhango.

As the 2019/20 season was finally wrapped up with the conclusion of the relegation/promotion playoff it is time to look back at some of the standout moments of the last season.

1) Hlompho Kekana vs Cape Town City

The Sundowns captain grabbed the first goal of the month award for the season with this trademark long range strike against the Citizens.

Hlompho Kekana won the first goal of the month award for the 2019/2020 season

2) Thabo Nodada vs Orlando Pirates

The young midfielder stole the show against the Soweto giants with this stunning strike which won him the goal of the month award for September/October.

Congratulations to Thabo Nodada who has been nominated for ABSA Premiership Goal of the Month for Sep/Oct

3) Dumisani Zuma vs Chippa United

The Chiefs midfielder was the next to pick up the award as he clinched November 2019’s goal of the month with this strike against Chippa United.

Congratulations to @KaizerChiefs forward, Dumsani Zuma. The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (November 2019)

4) Samir Nurkovic vs Bloemfontein Celtic

The Serbian hitman continue Chiefs’ dominance of the monthly awards as he picked up the Goal of the Month for December 2019 with this volley against Celtic.

#AbsaPrem Goal of the Month (December 2019) Winner: Samir Nurković.

5) Gabadinho Mhango vs Polokwane City

Mhango was key to the Pirates revival under new coach Josef Zinnbauer. The pacey forward quickly turned into one of the league most potent forwards which was illustrated by this goal of the month winner for January 2020.

Congratulations to the red hot @gabadinhoFlames who has been crowned with the January #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month for this scorcher fired against @polokwane_city

6) Lebogang Manaya vs Orlando Pirates

There is no bigger game than Pirates and Chiefs in South Africa and Manayama rose to the occasion as he fired in this effort which secured a massive three points and won the goal of the month for February/March.

CONGRATULATIONS to @KaizerChiefs forward @Lebza08Manyama The #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (February/March 2020)

7) Thabiso Kutumela vs Mamelodi Sundowns

The Maritzburg striker light up the bio-bubble upon the restart following the Covid-19 disruptions. Kutumela’s strike against eventual Champions Sundowns won the final Goal of the Month award for the 2019/20 season.