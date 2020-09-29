XYZ of Betting: Premier League Round 3 Recap
The MoneyMan, MoneyBoy and Shakes Rampedi sit down for their weekly XYZ of betting recap to reflect on their bets from the third round of the Premier League.
The MoneyMan, MoneyBoy and Shakes Rampedi sit down for their weekly XYZ of betting recap to reflect on their bets from the third round of the Premier League.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.