Friday Football Quiz, episode 57: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By published

Another week, another 'Friday Football Quiz' coming right at you!

Friday Football Quiz, episode 57
Friday Football Quiz, episode 57 (Image credit: Future)

Welcome back to episode 57 of our ever-so-popular, Friday Football Quiz here at FourFourTwo!

We hope you are sitting comfortably or perhaps you're just back from a week-ending game of five-a-side? Whatever the scenario, we've got a treat in store for you this time around.

Ready to leap like Cristiano at the back post and notch a last-minute winner to make it 202/20. We certainly hope so! If you have missed any previous weeks and want to catch-up now, click here.

TRY NEXT

Friday Football Quiz, episode 56

(Image credit: Future)

LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 55

Need a quick reminder of how this all works? Never fear, we're in the business of lending a helping hand...

We've got 20 questions for you to attempt to get right and luckily, on this occasion, there's no time limit.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you guess the FourFourTwo cover star?

Quiz! Can you name every UEFA nation?

Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Dutch footballers quiz?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz

Line-up quiz! Can you name Chelsea's starting XI from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016?

James Tarkowski scores a late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in February 2025.

Quiz! How much do you know about the Merseyside derby?
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during warm up prior to the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two match between Portugal and Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images)

'Cristiano Ronaldo could buy Wrexham': Ex-Premier League hero makes bold claim about Portuguese star

See more latest
Most Popular
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 08, 2024 in London, England.
Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for London derby
Line-up quiz! Can you name Chelsea's starting XI from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016?
Venezuela players celebrate victory over Peru in a World Cup qualifier in March 2025.
Nations that have never played in men's World Cup
Newcastle United players celebrate after Alexander Isak scored their second goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, UK on 16 March, 2025.
Is Newcastle vs Brentford on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League game today
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.
Is Man City vs Leicester on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash
James Tarkowski scores a late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in February 2025.
Quiz! How much do you know about the Merseyside derby?
A close-up of the Premier League trophy
Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest appearance makers from overseas in the Premier League?
Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, Inigo Martinez of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Barcelona Spain
Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV details, Preview for mouthwatering Copa del Rey semi-final second leg
Mohamed Salah is tackled by Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Tarkowski in the previous Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match at Goodison Park in 2024.
Watch Liverpool vs Everton: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for Merseyside derby
Fulham manager Chris Coleman gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London, UK on 29 November, 2006.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Fulham's XI from their 2-1 win over Arsenal in 2006?