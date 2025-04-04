Friday Football Quiz, episode 57: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Another week, another 'Friday Football Quiz' coming right at you!
Welcome back to episode 57 of our ever-so-popular, Friday Football Quiz here at FourFourTwo!
We hope you are sitting comfortably or perhaps you're just back from a week-ending game of five-a-side? Whatever the scenario, we've got a treat in store for you this time around.
Ready to leap like Cristiano at the back post and notch a last-minute winner to make it 202/20. We certainly hope so! If you have missed any previous weeks and want to catch-up now, click here.
LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 55
Need a quick reminder of how this all works? Never fear, we're in the business of lending a helping hand...
We've got 20 questions for you to attempt to get right and luckily, on this occasion, there's no time limit.
Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
