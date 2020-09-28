Ajax Cape Town no more as club cuts ties with Dutch giants

Ajax Cape Town have announced that the club has ended their relationship with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and will subsequently change the name of the club.

The Cape side narrowly missed out on promotion to the PSL after throwing away the league title in the final few games before again falling short in the promotional playoffs of the GladAfrica Championship.

This came as massive blow to the club as they were condemned to a third season in the second tier following their relegatation back in 2018, where they were docked points over the controversial signing of former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ajax Amsterdam, who own a 51-percent share in the PSL side, have now decided to end their 21-year partnership which began back in 1999 by selling their stake in the club.

This is believed to have stemmed from club boss Ari Efstathiou's decision to suspend former goalkeeper Hans Vonk, which also saw coach Dutch coach Andries Ulderink resign with immediate effect back in January.

"Cape Town Stars, the South African minority shareholder of Ajax Cape Town has reached an agreement to take control of the franchise," read a statement from Ikamva.

"Cape Town Stars, the 49% shareholder of Ajax Cape Town, is pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to acquire the 51% share of the GladAfrica Championship franchise from Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October.

"After 21 years of partnership with their Dutch counterparts, Cape Town Stars will be acquiring full control of the South African club.

"Cape Town Stars will shortly be in a position to advise on the way forward with regards to the future of the franchise."