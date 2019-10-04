Beşiktaş News and Features

Trending

Name: Besiktas

Founded: 1903

Home ground: Vodafone Park

League Titles: 15

Instagram: @besiktas

Hailing from Istanbul, Besiktas have spent their entire history in the top flight of Turkish football. They have been one of the most successful clubs, with 15 league titles and eight cups. They have often struggled to take that onto the European stage as they have never got past the quarter-finals in either of UEFA's main two competitions. Past players include Guti Hernández, Mohamed Elneny, Demba Ba and Pepe.

Loris Karius cuts short loan spell with Besiktas

By PA Staff

Loris Karius

Loris Karius will return to Liverpool this summer as Besiktas have no intention of making his loan move permanent

By Sean Cole

Liverpool The German goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan in 2018 but the Turkish side won’t be signing him permanently when that comes to an end

Loris Karius

Loris Karius's future in doubt because he 'enjoys nightlife too much' - report

By Greg Lea

Loris Karius

Loris Karius

Nuno tells Jota to maintain his high standards after Europa League hat-trick

By FourFourTwo Staff

Diogo Jota steals the show with a hat-trick as Wolves maul Besiktas

By FourFourTwo Staff

Kleberson Man Utd

Kleberson explains how Ronaldinho tricked him into signing for Manchester United ahead of Leeds

Posted

Manchester United Kleberson has told FourFourTwo that Ronaldinho said he was going to join Manchester United with him in 2003 – but headed for Barcelona instead.

Elneny insists Arsenal can turn around form

By FourFourTwo Staff

Nuno plays down Jimenez exit fears

By FourFourTwo Staff

Steven Gerrard

Besiktas plot shock move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – Turkish reports

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Rangers A change in the Besiktas hierarchy could see the Turkish giants make a move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Wolves captain Conor Coady targets Europa League run after Besiktas win

By FourFourTwo Staff

