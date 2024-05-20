Jose Mourinho given big-name local rivals to choose between for management return: report

Jose Mourinho is weighing up competing offers from two clubs in Turkey as he plots his next move back into management following his departure from Roma in January.

Both Fenerbahce and Besiktas are said to have held talks with the richly-decorated former Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur boss, who has made no secret of his desire to get back into work but has said that he is waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

Besiktas vice-president Huseyin Yucel has indicated his club have made encouraging progress in their efforts to bring Mourinho their way.

Jose Mourinho 'agrees financial terms' with Turkish giants Besiktas

Mourinho has a couple of offers to choose between (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yucel told Turkish outlet Sports Digitale: “Economic details have been resolved with Mourinho. We will go to Italy next week and meet face to face.

“If we reach an agreement with Mourinho, we will recommend him to include [Ricardo] Quaresma among his technical team.

“It will not create a financial burden for Besiktas: we can handle it with the sponsor.”

Mourinho won the first-ever edition of the Conference League with Roma in 2022 but was unable to add to that success and was sacked 20 games into the Serie A season with the club sitting in ninth place.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Portuguese was reported to have held talks with the Saudi Pro League earlier this year, but as of yet nothing has come of that.

Mourinho had also spoken about his interest in taking over at Sporting if Ruben Amorim departed for pastures new while the latter was being heavily linked with Liverpool.

Mourinho managed Quaresma at Inter Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually a fixture in the top three of the Super Liga, Besiktas have not had their finest campaign and currently sit fifth with just one more game to go and a two-point gap to fourth place.

Fenerbahce meanwhile find themselves in the same situation Arsenal did going into Sunday’s Premier League curtain closer.

League leaders Galatasaray suffered a one-goal defeat to their arch-rivals on Sunday evening, despite Fenerbahce being reduced to ten men midway through the first half.

Galatasaray would have wrapped up the league title by avoiding defeat, but now must try to see out the job against relegation-fighting Konyaspor this Sunday.

A single point would be enough for them to get the job done, but defeat could open the door for Fenerbahce to dramatically pip them to the trophy by beating bottom side Istanbulspor at the same time.

More Chelsea and Manchester United stories

Cole Palmer could get a Premier League winners' medal, while Manchester United are targeting Chelsea star as first summer signing.

Plus, Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has opened up on his ’surreal’ friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo. We are sad to report the pair aren't dancing around the Black Lodge together or anything like that though.