Jose Mourinho given big-name local rivals to choose between for management return: report

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has competing offers on the table from two Turkish giants

Jose Mourinho manager of AS Roma before the Coppa Italia quarter-finals match between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho is weighing up competing offers from two clubs in Turkey as he plots his next move back into management following his departure from Roma in January.

Both Fenerbahce and Besiktas are said to have held talks with the richly-decorated former Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur boss, who has made no secret of his desire to get back into work but has said that he is waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.