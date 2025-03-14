Clubs that moved to new stadiums

Manchester United unveil plans for a new stadium adjacent to Old Trafford at a launch event in March 2025.

Manchester United have announced plans to build an iconic 100,000-seater stadium to replace Old Trafford.

The stadium would be built on club-owned land adjacent to Old Trafford, with architect Lord Norman Foster estimating that construction would take five years.

If the project goes ahead, the stadium will be the largest in the UK, and United would follow the lead of a growing number of top teams from England and across Europe to move into a new home.

Here, a look at some of the big clubs that have moved into new stadiums in recent years...

Arsenal

General view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium from the outside in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal played their home matches at Highbury between September 1913 and May 2006, when the stadium was closed and redeveloped as housing.

The Gunners moved into a larger and more modern home, the Emirates Stadium, for the 2006/07 season. The Emirates, which is a short walk from the location of the club's former ground, has a capacity of over 60,000.

Athletic Club

General view inside Athletic Club's San Mames stadium in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Club's old San Mames home was known as "La Catedral" and dated back to 1913.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The iconic ground was used by the Basque outfit until the end of the 2012/13 season and demolished to make way for a new San Mames, which is closer to the river and has a capacity of over 53,000. It hosted the 2024 Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon.

Atlético Madrid

General view of Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid bade an emotional farewell to the Vicente Calderón at the end of the 2016/17 season and moved into a new stadium in the east of the Spanish capital.

Home to the Rojiblancos since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, the Estadio Metropolitano has a capacity of just over 70,000 and hosted the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Bayern Munich

General view of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena ahead of a Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened in 2005 and used as one of the venues for the 2006 World Cup, the Allianz Arena has been home to Bayern Munich since the 2005/06 season.

With a capacity of 75,000 for domestic matches and 70,000 for international or European games, the stadium is the second largest in Germany. It is the first stadium ever to feature a full colour-changing exterior. It hosted the 2012 Champions League final, won by Chelsea on penalties against Bayern, and will also be the scene for the 2025 showpiece.

Benfica

General view inside Benfica's Estádio da Luz ahead of a Champions League game against Barcelona in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benfica's Estádio da Luz, officially named Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, opened in October 2003 and replaced the old stadium of the same name.

The new ground was used as a venue for Euro 2004, including the final as hosts Portugal lost to Greece. It also hosted the 2014 and 2020 Champions League finals, won by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively, plus the Bavarians' 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the latter edition. It has a capacity of just under 64,000.

Beşiktaş

General view inside the Besiktas Stadium ahead of a match against Athletic Club in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Beşiktaş Stadium, known as the Tüpraş Stadyumu for sponsorship reasons, has been home to the Istanbul giants since the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

Built on the site of Beşiktaş' former home, the BJK İnönü Stadium. It has a capacity of approximately 42,590 and hosted the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in August 2019, which featured the first female referee (Nicole Petignat) in a major men's football match.

Everton

An aerial view of Everton's new stadium during a test event in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton have played their home matches at Goodison Park since 1892, but the Toffees will move out of their iconic old ground at the end of the 2024/25 season.

A new stadium on Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock has been built, with a capacity of just under 53,000, and will host Everton's matches from the start of the 2025/26 campaign. The stadium will be one of the venues for Euro 2028.

Galatasaray

General view inside Galatasaray's stadium ahead of a game against Manchester United in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Galatasaray's old Ali Sami Yen Stadium had fallen into disrepair and was permanently closed, then demolished, in 2011.

Later that year, the Istanbul giants moved into a brand new home. Commonly known by the same name as the old one, honouring the club's founder, it has been branded as Rams Park for sponsorship reasons and holds close to 54,000 fans.

Juventus

General view inside the Juventus Stadium ahead of a game against Inter in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Built for the 1990 World Cup, the Stadio delle Alpi was unpopular with Juventus fans due to its running track, poor visibility and atmosphere, plus exposure to the elements because of its design.

Demolished in 2009, the Delle Alpi was replaced by the smaller but more modern Juventus Stadium. The new venue, which holds just over 41,500 fans, hosted the 2014 Europa League final and the 2022 Women's Champions League final.

Lille

General view inside Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy ahead of a game against Stade Rennais in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lille's old Stade Grimonprez-Jooris stadium was closed in 2004 and with plans for a new stadium put on hold, the club were forced to play their home matches at the Stadium Lille Métropole.

That venue was small and also did not meet UEFA requirements for European matches. Work eventually began on a new stadium in 2009 and Lille moved into the Grand Stade Lille Métropole in 2012. The name was later changed to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to honour the former Mayor of Lille and Prime Minister of France following his death in 2013. It is France's fourth-largest stadium.

Lyon

General view inside Lyon's stadium ahead of a Women's Champions League game against Roma in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lyon moved out of their old Stade de Gerland home in January 2016 and into a brand new stadium called the Parc Olympique Lyonnais but known for sponsorship reasons as the Groupama Stadium.

The 59,186-seater stadium is the third largest in France and was one of the venues used for Euro 2016. It also hosted the 2018 Europa League final, plus games at the 2019 World Cup and events at the 2024 Olympic Games. The Stade de Gerland is now used as a rugby stadium.

Manchester City

General view inside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the City of Manchester Stadium was converted into a football arena and has been home to Manchester City since the start of the 2003/04 season.

Subsequently expanded to extend capacity beyond 50,000, the venue is known as the Etihad Stadium for sponsorship reasons and replaced City's old Maine Road home, which was closed in 2003 and demolished the following year.

Porto

General view inside Porto's Estadio do Dragao in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inaugurated in November 2003 in a friendly against Barcelona, Porto's Estádio do Dragão replaced the old Estádio das Antas.

Due to problems with the turf, it was not used for official matches until February 2004. Later that year, it was one of the host venues for Euro 2004. It has also hosted Portugal games, the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals, and the 2021 Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City. Portugal's third-largest stadium, it has a capacity of just over 50,000.

Steaua Bucharest

General view of the Arena Nationala ahead of Steaua Bucharest's game against Lyon in the Europa League in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Arena Națională in Bucharest opened in 2011 and is built on the site of the old national stadium in the Romanian capital.

Holding over 55,000 fans, the stadium has a retractable roof and has been home to Steaua Bucharest since 2015. Previously, the club played their home fixtures at the Stadionul Steaua, using the Arena Națională for bigger matches from 2011 to 2015 before eventually switching permanently to the national stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur

General view inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a game against Bournemouth in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur moved out of White Hart Lane, the club's home since 1899, at the end of the 2016/17 season.

As work on the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium went ahead on the same site and adjacent to the old ground, which held a little more than 35,000 fans, Spurs played their home matches at Wembley in 2017/18 and for most of the following season. The new stadium, with a capacity of over 62,000, opened in April 2019.

West Ham

General view inside the London Stadium, home to West Ham United, in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United's old Upton Park stadium was home to the Hammers between 1904 and 2016.

At the start of the 2016/17 season, West Ham moved into the London Stadium, which had hosted the 2012 Olympic Games. Despite extensive work to adapt the stadium for football, it remains unpopular with West Ham fans.