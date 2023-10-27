Absolutely stunning: The Arsenal Adidas x Maharishi collection is a MUST-have for Gooners… and Gunnersaurus

An Arsenal Adidas x Maharishi collection has been released – and this is a stunning set of clothes yet again for the north Londoners.

The Gunners are no strangers to a fashion crossover, of course. Recently, Adidas have collaborated with A-list designer Stella McCartney to produce the women's team's away shirt, while LA brand 424 worked with Adi for a collection in 2021.

But this might be our favourite work yet. London fashion brand and streetwear giant, Maharishi, are on board for this one – and this is beautiful stuff. But what does Gunnersaurus have to do with it?

The Arsenal Adidas x Maharishi collection is one of the finest sets of clothes the Gunners have ever put out

Adidas and Maharishi have really delivered with this one. It's a camouflage-inspired range of clothing, which includes a pre-match jersey, anthem jacket, short and socks, which will be debuted ahead of the 3 o'clock kickoff against Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

The collection has a bespoke camouflage pattern 'DPM: Bonsai Dragon Scales', which is said to be inspired by the forthcoming Lunar Year of the Dragon. Arsenal have history with Lunar New Year designs, having released stunning designs in the last few seasons, including hoodies and bomber jackets.

Maharishi are known for integrating mythological creatures into their work – and these pieces are detailed with embroideries and prints celebrating not just that famous Gunners' cannon… but a new incarnation of the club mascot, Gunnersaurus. We. Love. It.

“This range is the perfect mix of Arsenal, Maharishi and Adidas,” Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson said about the collection.

“It looks fresh, and as a big fan of Maharishi I’m excited for the club to be linking up with brands that are authentically part of London’s culture. I know our supporters will really like this collaboration too.”

One supporter in particular is gassed. Hardy Blechman, founder of Maharishi, is actually a Gooner.

“As an Arsenal fan, it’s an absolute honour to collaborate on this range,” Blechman said. “It combines the very best in Adidas performance, with the streetwear aesthetic of Maharishi.

“Since 1994 we’ve taken a pacifist approach to military-grade utilitarian design, representing camouflage as a symbol of nature and art, and it is something we’re proud to apply in the design of this Adidas and Arsenal collection. We can’t wait to see it on the players, and hope it is well received by supporters.”

This is a limited collection – so if you're not fast with it, you'll be last with it.

