The new Nike Barcelona home kit 23/24 is out – with a fresh variation on the badge

The new Nike Barcelona home kit 23/24 has been released – and it's a good'un.

The Catalans have had a mixed bag from the American manufacturer over the past few years and actually, we sympathise. It's really difficult to make blue and crimson stripes fresh every season: you're bound to see some checkerboard patterns, horizontal hoops or whatever on Earth Barça wore the season before last.

So not only have Nike gone back to the classic Blaugrana this term, they've managed to do something that looks a little different to your average Barcelona shirt. Oh, and that badge…

FFT's verdict

The new Nike Barcelona home kit 23/24 is a lush evolution of a classic

Nike have switched up the colours for this one – although only very slightly – opting for a more striking red and blue than they have in recent seasons. Last season's top saw very dark navy interspersed with the traditional colours, while pinker reds and lighter blues have been used of late.

This one feels genuinely fresh, with the traditional vertical stripes returning once more. It looks like the first time that this particular colour scheme has made an appearance since the early 2000s – and you could imagine a Louis van Gaal side in this.

The accents are white, for a change, too – Barça did this in 2021/22 for the first time in a generation – though that feels a bit weird to FFT, with a new white away kit rumoured, too. This was considered sacrilege at the height of El Clasico ruling the world 10 years ago: Barcelona would never have included any white on their shirts.

But then we now live in a world in which Barça and Real are united against the Premier League's riches and would quite happily push on with a Super League. That's a context of what kind of Barcelona team will don this getup, after all: this new shirt feels fresh, modern and bold – just like Xavi's team – with obvious nods to the DNA of the club. There's a shimmering diamond graphic within the badge for the first time, in a nod to the club's former crest.

A detail like that just ties everything together. Of course, Barcelona won't be wearing this at the Nou Camp, as they up sticks to the Olympic Stadium for a bit while their old home undergoes development.

As one of the most stylish teams on the planet, both in terms of their kits and their playing style, it's always a relief when Barcelona look this good.

What is the sizing like on the new Nike Barcelona home kit for 2023/24? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here.