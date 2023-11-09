Stunning! Iconic Diadora boots are now on sale at Pro:Direct ahead of Black Friday

Diadora boots are some of the most iconic in the football boot world – and now they're available ahead of Black Friday.

These are models who have been worn by the likes of Roy Keane and Francesco Totti. They're a complicated mix: associated with elegance but no-nonsense, harking back to the good old days of the 90s, when footballers were hard, took no prisoners but also had the positional freedom to fully express themselves.

Quite simply, these are some of the greatest football boots of all time. This new drop on Pro:Direct of classic models and blackout favourites are some of the best football boots of 2023.

These Diadora boots are on Pro:Direct ahead of Black Friday

The blackout versions of these Diadora boots are stunning (Image credit: Pro:Direct)

There are some absolute beauties for sale right now. With Black Friday around the corner and Christmas not far away, it's worth taking a look.

The Brasil Made In Italy OG model might just be the best that Diadora have ever released – and if you're feeling flash enough, an all-gold look is utterly timeless. There are a couple of other colour combinations, too, in case you're not quite that extra. A white/red version is particularly nice, but our faves? The black/fluoro mix that were all the rage in the early 2000s. Goodness, we feel old.

There's an all-black version, too. These are the perfect boots for passers, recommended for those who appreciate an Adidas Predator – and the comfort that you get from these real leather is something else.

Image 1 of 2 Check out the white/salmon Brasil Made In Italy boots… (Image credit: Pro:Direct)

…and the same boots in a white/blue, that ape Rivaldo (Image credit: Pro:Direct)

If you're feeling something a little speedier than the Made In Brasils, however, the B-Elite is just as lovely, taking the look and feel of 90s boots with a thick cut and big logos, only to combine that very retro take with modern technology.

Football boot culture is steeped in the classics, with various manufacturers refusing to tamper with the vintage look and feel. Take the latest Nike Mercurials, which are deliberately inspired by the very prime of the model. It's the same for Diadora.

Simply, these can't be missed if you're a collector, an aficionado or simply looking for a sturdy pair of all-black boots.