Chelsea look to seal managerial appointment with significant Enzo Maresca step

Chelsea have asked Leicester City for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca about their managerial vacancy.

Former Manchester City coach Maresca led the Foxes to an immediate return to the Premier League by guiding them to the top of the Championship this season, and had already been reported to be of interest to Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club last week.

The Telegraph’s John Percy has added weight to those links, reporting that Chelsea have made a formal approach to Leicester about opening negotiations with the Italian after positive initial discussions between the manager and the Stamford Bridge brass.

Enzo Maresca to cost Chelsea a pretty penny

Journalist Ben Jacobs had written over the weekend that Maresca has a significant release clause in his contract that means Leicester can command a £9m fee in return for his services – a number that was boosted by their promotion to the Premier League. However, this will not pose an impediment to Chelsea.

Maresca formerly served as Manchester City academy manager before starting his managerial career with then-second-tier Italian side Parma, but lasted just six months in the job before being sacked and returning to City, this time as one of Pep Guardiola's assistants. He left for Leicester last summer.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna had already ruled himself out of the running for the Chelsea job amid claims that he is waiting to see how the situation develops at Manchester United, who are expected to make a decision on current gaffer Erik ten Hag.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and recent Brighton and Hove Albion departee Roberto de Zerbi had also been claimed to have been of interest to Chelsea, but now appear to be behind Maresca in the running.

Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent last week despite overseeing an improvement to the club’s results towards the end of the season and driving them up from mid-table to sixth place.

