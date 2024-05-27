Chelsea look to seal managerial appointment with significant Enzo Maresca step

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has impressed the Chelsea hierarchy, who have now moved to seal the deal to make him their next manager

Enzo Maresca, the Leicester City manager, issues instructions during the pre season friendly match between Northampton Town and Leicester City at Sixfields on July 15, 2023 in Northampton, England
Chelsea have asked Leicester City for permission to speak to Enzo Maresca about their managerial vacancy.

Former Manchester City coach Maresca led the Foxes to an immediate return to the Premier League by guiding them to the top of the Championship this season, and had already been reported to be of interest to Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club last week.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.