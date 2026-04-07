How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal: Free Streams & TV Info as the Gunners face a tricky trip to Portugal
Arsenal head to Portugal bidding to gain a first-leg advantage
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Watch Sporting vs Arsenal today as the Gunners bid to gain a first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final. FourFourTwo brings you all the streaming information, including how to watch for free from anywhere in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 7 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
• FREE STREAM: Amazon Prime Sport (UK)
• TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN
Sporting did it the hard way to reach the last eight, turning over a three-goal deficit to beat Bodo/Glimt in the last-16.
Arsenal eased past Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate, but the Gunners are in a torrid run of form.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Sporting vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Sporting vs Arsenal for free?
Sporting vs Arsenal is available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and you can watch the game at no cost if you sign up for a 30-day free trial.
AMAZON PRIME 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
Amazon are offering a free 30-day trial, meaning you can watch Sporting v Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League for nothing at all.
Simply sign up online and register for access to the game.
Watch Sporting vs Arsenal from anywhere
Those away from home looking to stream the action as usual can now do so with a VPN.
The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...