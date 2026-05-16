Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City today as two heavyweights clash in the FA Cup final 2026 at Wembley Stadium, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The FA Cup final remains one of the highlights of the English football calendar and both teams will be desperate to get their hands on the famous trophy for different reasons.

This competition is Chelsea's last hope of silverware in a disappointing campaign, while the Europa League place on offer to the winners could be their best chance of playing on the continent next term. City, meanwhile, are aiming to complete a domestic cup Double - which they hope will turn into a Treble if they chase down Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City for FREE Yes! Chelsea vs Manchester City is being broadcast free-to-air in the UK on Saturday. The FA Cup final will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 3:00pm BST.

Watch the FA Cup final for free on BBC iPlayer Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed for free on the iPlayer. You will need a television licence and a BBC login.

‼️ Not in the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Manchester City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Chelsea vs Manchester City

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the UK

As well as being shown on BBC One, Chelsea vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 today. TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the FA Cup final on HBO Max.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and HBO Max You can either get TNT Sports on your TV in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through HBO Max. Prices start at £25.99 a month on a one-year contract.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final 2026 on ESPN2. It is available to stream on ESPN Select.

Watch the FA Cup final on ESPN Select A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in Australia

In Australia, Chelsea vs Manchester City is available through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup final on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: FA Cup final 2026 preview

Chelsea are in dire straits as they head to Wembley aiming to win a competition that has offered precious respite from their Premier League woes over the past two months.

The Blues last claimed a league victory on March 4, after which they embarked on a run of six straight Premier League defeats - scoring just