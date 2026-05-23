How to watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 for FREE: Live stream details and TV info for Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart

Harry Kane is aiming to win the DFB-Pokal for the first time

Watch the DFB-Pokal Final 2026 today as holders VFB Stuttgart face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at Berlin's Olympiastadion, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bayern have swept all in Germany before them yet again this season, winning the Bundesliga title by 16 points while scoring 122 goals and losing just once along the way.

The only team standing in their way of their first league and cup double since 2020 are holders VFB Stuttgart, who beat third-tier Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in last year's final to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal Final 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 for FREE Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart is being broadcast live on free streaming service DFB Play. ‼️ Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock DFB Play from anywhere.

Watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the DFB-Pokal Final 2026 is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart

Watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 in the UK

As well as being shown on DFB Play, viewers in the UK can also watch live coverage of Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart on Premier Sports 1 today.

How to watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £130-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription equivalent to £12.99 a month (which can't be broken midseason). Alternately, you can add Premier Sports to your Amazon Prime account for £17.99 a month.

Watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 in the US

Fans in the US can watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal Final 2026 on ESPN Select.

Watch the DFB-Pokal Final 2026 on ESPN Select A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

How to watch DFB-Pokal Final 2026 in Australia

In Australia, Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart is available through Stan Sport.

Watch the DFB-Pokal Final 2026 on Stan Sport Want to watch Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart, plus every Premier League and Champions League game? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart: DFB-Pokal Final 2026 preview

Bayern Munich's domination of the Bundesliga makes it hard to believe that they have not won the DFB-Pokal for six years, but the Bavarian giants are experiencing something of a trophy drought in this competition.

Vincent Kompany's side are chasing the club's first German Cup since they beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in 2020 on the way to the Treble, and although they fell short in the Champions League this time around, they have enjoyed an incredible season nonetheless.

Bayern scored a simply absurd 122 goals in 34 Bundesliga games as they retained their league title, with the front three of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz finding the net 96 times between them in all competitions.

Kane has scored 58 goals alone – in just 50 games – in a record-breaking season for the England captain, and he will want to add one or two more in Bayern colours before turning his attention to the 2026 World Cup.

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VFB Stuttgart have become cup specialists in the past two seasons and they will be dreaming of extending an 11-game winning run in this competition, which has carried them to two successive finals.

Sebastian Hoeness's side didn't rest on their laurels after beating Arminia Bielefeld 12 months ago to claim their first major silverware since 2007, with this campaign arguably even better than the previous one. Stuttgart finished fourth in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League, while they enjoyed a creditable run to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Now, they just have to beat the best team in the country to cap it all off. That could be extra daunting for a side who have not had to overcome anyone better than seventh-placed Freiburg in their run to the final.

Hoeness has already enjoyed a hugely successful three years at Stuttgart, but retaining the DFB-Pokal against Bayern would perhaps be his most eye-catching achievement yet.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern Munich 3-1 VFB Stuttgart

Bayern are on fire, so it is difficult to see Stuttgart outscoring them here.