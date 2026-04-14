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How to watch Liverpool vs PSG for FREE: TV details as Reds look to overturn heavy deficit at Anfield

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Liverpool seek the salvation of home after 2-0 loss in Paris

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after the team&#039;s victory in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Liverpool FC
Desire Doue netted the opener in Paris (Image credit: Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
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