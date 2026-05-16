How to watch Bundesliga final day 2025/26: Live Streams as Champions League places and relegation battle decided

Watch the Bundesliga final day 2025/26 as matters at both ends of the table are set to be decided, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bundesliga final day key information Date: Saturday, May 16 2026

Saturday, May 16 2026 Kick-off time (all fixtures): 2:30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 11:30pm AEST

2:30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 11:30pm AEST TV & Streaming: ESPN Select (US), beIn Sports (Australia)

ESPN Select (US), beIn Sports (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Bayern Munich have been crowned German champions again, but if you look down the table you will find plenty of teams whose fates are yet to be decided.

VFB Stuttgart, Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen are fighting it out for the final Champions League spot while the relegation battle is even tighter, with Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and St Pauli level on points. The team who finishes highest of those three will go into the relegation play-off, with the other two automatically relegated to Bundesliga 2.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch the Bundesliga final day 2025/26 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the Bundesliga final day from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to watch the Bundesliga final day, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your streaming device appear to be back in your home country.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Bundesliga final day

Can I watch the Bundesliga final day in the UK?

Unfortunately no UK channels are showing live coverage of the Bundesliga final day.

Don't want to miss the action while travelling to the UK? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Watch the Bundesliga final day in the US

You can stream any of the nine games on the Bundesliga final day on ESPN Select.

Watch the Bundesliga final day on ESPN Select A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

Watch the Bundesliga final day in Australia

In Australia, beIN Sports is showing Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne on beIN Sports 2.

You can stream all of the other games on beIN Sports Connect.

See also ► Bundesliga 2025/26 TV guide

Bundesliga final day: preview

It promises to be a fascinating final day in the Bundesliga, with something riding on five of the nine matches.

Starting from the top, the race for the fourth and final Champions League place has gone right to the wire. VFB Stuttgart looked well placed to seal a return to Europe's top club competition after one year away, but the form of Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen means there is everything to play for.

Fourth-place Stuttgart are level on points with Hoffenheim, with both clubs knowing that they will qualify for the Champions League if they better their rival's result. Stuttgart have a better goal difference by five but they face a tricky trip to eighth-place Eintracht Frankfurt, while Hoffenheim go to Borussia Monchengladbach, who start the day 13th.

If both sides lose, it will open the door to Leverkusen, who would climb two positions to fourth if they beat Hamburg at home. The consolation prize for the teams who finish fifth and sixth will be a place in next season's Europa League.

See also ► Football fixtures: Interactive 2025/26 calendar for every competition

Expect even more drama at the bottom of the table, where Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and St Pauli are not just level on points but also barely separated on goal difference.

And that's not the only mouth-watering aspect of this final day, as St Pauli - who currently prop up the Bundesliga - entertain 16th-place Wolfsburg, knowing a victory would see them leapfrog their opponents and give them a great chance of climbing into the relegation play-off place. Even a win wouldn't guarantee safety, though, as they are locked on the same points and goal difference as Heidenheim.

The team in the best form of the three is Heidenheim, who have taken 12 points from their past seven games to give themselves a fighting chance. They will fancy their chances at home to mid-table Mainz.

Effectively, if any of these sides win on the final day they will have a great chance of survival, without it being guaranteed. That is even the case for the team who finishes 16th, as they will then have to worry about a two-legged relegation play-off with the side who ends up third in Bundesliga 2.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Champions League: VFB Stuttgart

Europa League: Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen

Relegation play-off: Heidenheim

Relegated: Wolfsburg, St Pauli

FourFourTwo expects the order to remain the same at the top, while Heidenheim should be hopeful of beating Mainz and may benefit from their two relegation rivals playing out a draw.