Will Alisson play his last game for Liverpool next week?

Alisson Becker may play his final game at Anfield next week.

Alisson Becker could play his last game for Liverpool in next week’s final Premier League matchday against Brentford at Anfield.

Alisson, who joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the 2018/19 season from Roma, has established himself in the years since his arrival as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move back to the Serie A to join Luciano Spalletti’s men at Juventus, and he now appears set to depart from Anfield amidst an exodus of veterans.

Will Alisson Becker’s final game in Liverpool red come next week?

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According to a report from transfer expert Mark Brus, Alisson has responded positively to an approach from Spalletti’s Juventus, currently well-placed to secure Champions League football.

The Italian giants sit third in the Serie A table, one point clear of AC Milan and Alisson’s ex-club Roma, and the Brazilian is reportedly “very tempted” by their offer.

Alisson appears set to depart, but the stories he wrote with Liverpool will last forever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Juventus have a strong interest in Alisson and he’s responded positively to their interest, he’s been impressed by their project,” one source said. “For now it looks like Liverpool will try to keep him but it’s possible, or even likely that he’s already made his mind up to try something different,” said one source in Brus’ report.

“Alisson is very tempted by Juventus. There’s also background interest from Inter Milan, but it’s quite advanced with Juve now, I’d expect that to go through,” added another.

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Juventus are prepared to offer Alisson a three-year contract worth approximately €15 million annually – with the 33-year-old being highly receptive to those terms – however, a transfer fee is yet to be negotiated for the Brazilian, who still has one year remaining on his contract.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot commented on Alisson’s potential departure ahead of his side’s trip to Aston Villa this weekend, claiming he “won’t talk about it” before offering a stern response to rumours of the Brazilian’s exit.

"I am reading the same as you but I won't talk about it here. You can ask as many times as you want in different ways, but our fans need to support Alisson if it's his first game or his last game,” said the Dutchman during a pre-match press conference.

More and more high-calibre players appear to want out from Liverpool ahead of the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool fans who may have anticipated a stern denial from the 47-year-old will surely now be less optimistic regarding the Brazilian’s future on Merseyside, amidst an ever-growing exodus of ageing Reds veterans choosing futures elsewhere ahead of this summer.

Alisson, who FourFourTwo heralded as the greatest Premier League goalkeeper of all time, is currently injured, but will almost certainly return alongside two-time team-mate Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s final Premier League game against Brentford next week.

If the Reds are to lose both Salah – four-time Golden Boot and record-breaking three-time PFA Players’ Player of the Year winner – and Alisson, their greatest ever goalkeeping legend, in the same summer window, it could spell catastrophe for Arne Slot.

The Dutchman’s man management has come into significant question after a torrid 2025/26 campaign, but an icon of Alisson’s calibre also choosing greener pastures alongside the Egyptian and fan-favourite Andy Robertson may tip supporters over the edge.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Friday evening at Villa Park, ahead of the final game for Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and now possibly Alisson against Brentford in Matchweek 38.