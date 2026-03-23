Premier League relegation odds: Tottenham's chances shorten following Nottingham Forest defeat

Igor Tudor is still without a Premier League win as Tottenham boss

While the spotlight was on Wembley on Sunday afternoon for the Carabao Cup final as English football's first piece of major silverware was being handed out, it was also a huge weekend in the battle against the drop.

Freefalling Tottenham hosted fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in a bona fide six-pointer, with Igor Tudor's side continuing their recent woeful form by surrendering 3-0 at home to Vitor Pereira's team.

Elsewhere, West Ham lost at Aston Villa, while Leeds United held Brentford to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road. So, where does this leave the relegation battle? Here's a look at the current relegation odds, as per William Hill (all odds correct at time of writing).

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Wolves - 1/200

Wolves remain bottom of the pile (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolves were not in action this weekend, as their originally scheduled fixture against Arsenal had been pushed forward, due to the Gunners' involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Rob Edwards's side scored a last-gasp equaliser in that game, one of several recent matches which has seen an upturn in form for the Premier League's basement dwellers.

But the Midlanders remain bottom of the league and are still 13 points off safety with just seven games to play, which is why the bookies have them as nailed-on to go down.

Burnley - 1/200

The bookies believe Scott Parker's side will soon be waving goodbye to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also virtually certainties for the drop, as per the bookmakers, are Burnley, who sit three points ahead of Wolves on 20, but still ten points off safety.

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Scott Parker's side have conceded a Premier League-high 61 goals this term, a far cry from last season's record-breaking defensive effort in the Championship, where they shipped just 16 goals.

Also priced at 1/200 to go down, the Clarets can now focus on replicating last year's defensive effort back in the second tier next season.

West Ham - EVENS

Jarrod Bowen will be key if the Hammers are to avoid the drop (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now things get interesting. With the bottom two sides as good as condemned to the drop, it looks like there's one spot up for grabs.

West Ham currently sit in the final relegation spot, but are only a point behind their London rivals Tottenham, and as far as the bookies are concerned, the Hammers' prospects are a coin-flip at even money to go down.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have only lost two of their last seven games and will be hoping to continue their recent momentum, which has seen them win away at Fulham and hold Manchester City to a draw.

Tottenham - 5/4

Tottenham are yet to win the Premier League in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now onto what is perhaps the story of the Premier League season, as what has been a flirtation with the lower-reaches of the table has become a full-on relegation battle against the drop for Tottenham.

Thomas Frank was given his marching orders after last month's defeat at home to Newcastle United, but things have only got worse, with the club having claimed just one point from the following five games after Igor Tudor was appointed interim boss.

Spurs are the only side without a Premier League win in 2026 and now sit just one point and one place above the drop zone. A major shift in momentum is needed if they are to avoid playing Championship football next term.

Nottingham Forest - 6/1

Vitor Pereira was parachuted in at Forest last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest did their survival hopes no harm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon when they saw off Spurs 3-0.

That win has seen them move up to 16th place, three points clear of the bottom three, a shift which is reflected in the bookies' odds of 6/1 for them to go down.

It's been a turbulent season at the City Ground, with Vitor Pereira their fourth manager of the campaign, so don't expect supporters to be resting easy just yet.

Leeds United - 13/2

Leeds United are hoping to avoid dropping back down to the Championship (Image credit: Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United gained ground on relegation rivals this weekend following their goalless draw with Brentford.

Daniel Farke's side are four points ahead of the bottom three, with the bookies' price for relegation shifting up.

With fixtures still to come against Wolves, Burnley, Spurs and West Ham on the final day of the season, Leeds will have a significant say on what happens in the final weeks of the campaign.