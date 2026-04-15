What is the highest points total for a relegated team in Premier League history?

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The Premier League relegation fight is hotting up and it looks like a high points total could be needed for survival

Paolo Di Canio, Trevor Brooking and Jermain Defoe walk off the pitch at St Andrew&#039;s after their Premier League relegation was confirmed at Birmingham City on the final day of the 2002/03 season
West Ham walk off the pitch at St Andrew's after suffering relegation in 2002/03 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League relegation battle has been something of a damp squib in the past two seasons.

In both 2023/24 and 2024/25, the three clubs promoted from the Championship have gone straight back down without ever really looking like they would survive.

What is the highest points total for a relegated side in Premier League history?

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has seen his side slip into the relegation zone

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has seen his side slip into the relegation zone (Image credit: Getty Images)

This term has been a welcome change, though, with four teams in a battle to avoid the final relegation spo