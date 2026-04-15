What is the highest points total for a relegated team in Premier League history?
The Premier League relegation fight is hotting up and it looks like a high points total could be needed for survival
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
The Premier League relegation battle has been something of a damp squib in the past two seasons.
In both 2023/24 and 2024/25, the three clubs promoted from the Championship have gone straight back down without ever really looking like they would survive.
That was illustrated by the points tally needed to secure Premier League safety, with the two teams to finish 18th in the past two seasons - Luton Town and Leicester City - ending on just 26 and 25 points respectively.
What is the highest points total for a relegated side in Premier League history?
This term has been a welcome change, though, with four teams in a battle to avoid the final relegation spo