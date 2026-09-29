The UEFA Nations League is getting more complicated: Everything you need to know about the competition's overhaul

UEFA is officially restructuring the Nations League, transitioning from its existing four-league system to a three-tier format beginning with the 2028/29 edition.

Under the approved adjustments, Leagues A, B, and C will each be expanded to 18 teams, while there will no longer be a League D.

The current 2026/27 Nations League campaign will serve as the transitional cycle, using a revised set of promotion, relegation, and play-off permutations to facilitate the new setup.

The Nations League is changing...because it wasn't already complicated enough (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new Nations League format (2028/29)

Each of the three remaining leagues will accommodate 18 teams playing across a standard six-matchday format:

League A (18 teams): Made up of the eight 2026/27 quarter-finalists, the two best third-placed teams in League A, the four League B group winners, and the four League A/B play-off winners.

Bruno Fernandes poses with the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2025 (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

League B (18 teams): Composed of the two worst fourth-placed teams from League A, the four losers of the League A/B play-offs, all four third-placed teams in League B, the four League C group winners, and the four League B/C play-off winners.

League C (18 teams): Formed by the four losers of the League B/C play-offs, all eight teams finishing third and fourth in League C, and all six nations from League D.

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Promotion, relegation & play-offs (2026/27)

To adapt the competition from four leagues to three, the following rules will apply at the end of the 2026/27 league phase.

With League D eliminated, all six League D nations receive automatic promotion to League C for 2028/29.

The four group winners in League B earn promotion to League A, while all four group winners in League C move directly to League B. Only the two lowest-ranked 4th-placed teams in League A suffer relegation to League B.

League A/B play-offs will be contested between four top-flight sides (the two lowest third-placed teams and two highest fourth-placed teams in League A) and the four runners-up from League B.

The four winners enter League A, while the four defeated sides head to League B.

League B/C play-offs are contested by the four bottom-finishing sides in League B and the four runners-up in League C. Winners play in League B for 2028/29, while losers are placed in League C.