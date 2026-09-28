How to watch Turkey vs Italy for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League clash

Watch Turkey vs Italy for free from anywhere as two teams aiming to bounce back from opening-day defeats meet in the Nations League. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella won 20 caps for Italy as a player but is now tasked with masterminding his adopted country's first-ever victory over the Azzurri in this Group A1 clash.

Both teams are looking for their first points of the Nations League campaign, after tonight's hosts were beaten 1-0 by France and Roberto Mancini's side lost 2-0 to Belgium on Friday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Turkey vs Italy online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Turkey vs Italy for free? Yes, Turkey vs Italy is free to watch if you're in either of the countries involved. The game will be available on ATV in Turkey, while RAI Play has live coverage in Italy. Abroad for Turkey vs Italy? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Turkey vs Italy from anywhere

Away from home? You can still watch Turkey vs Italy. A VPN can, subject to your broadcaster’s T&Cs, bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services abroad, while also improving your general internet security.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Turkey vs Italy

Watch Turkey vs Italy in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Turkey vs Italy live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Turkey vs Italy on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video has live coverage of Turkey vs Italy in the UK. It costs £2.49 to watch the game on a pay-per-view basis.

Watch Turkey vs Italy in the US

In the US, Fubo TV is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League and will show Turkey vs Italy. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Turkey vs Italy on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Turkey vs Italy in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Turkey vs Italy live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 2, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Tuesday.

Watch Turkey vs Italy on beIN SPORTS Watch Turkey vs Italy live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Turkey vs Italy: Nations League preview

Vincenzo Montella could do with a boost after Turkey failed to progress beyond the group stage of this summer's World Cup - and guiding his side to their first-ever win over Italy would provide just that.

Turkey are winless in their 14 previous meetings with the Azzurri, losing 10 times, but they have every chance of claiming that elusive victory, with tonight's visitors in a tough spot.

Montella's men pushed France all the way in a 1-0 defeat in their Group A1 opener in Izmit, and they will have home advantage again for this clash in Bursa. However, they will be without goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after he was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area against Les Bleus, with Altay Bayindir poised to step in.

Italy are back under the management of Roberto Mancini, who led the Azzurri to Euro 2020 glory. That triumph over England at Wembley must have seemed a long time ago for the former Manchester City head coach as he watched his side lose 2-0 at home to Belgium on Friday, in which they were booed by sections of the crowd.

It will have left Mancini in no doubt over the scale of the task ahead of him, with the Azzurri at an all-time low after failing to qualify for three successive World Cups.

Italy have no fresh injury concerns, but Serie A stars Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz are unavailable for the hosts.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Turkey 1-0 Italy

Turkey will fancy their chances of claiming a historic first victory over Italy - and so do we.