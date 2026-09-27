How to watch Germany vs Greece for FREE: live stream Nations League online from anywhere

Jurgen Klopp started his tenure as Germany boss with a 1-1 draw against the Dutch

Watch Germany vs Greece in the Nations League as Jürgen Klopp goes in search of his first win as national team boss.

FourFourTwo brings you all the details regarding FREE streams, so you can tune in and watch the game from wherever you are in the world.

After a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands, Die Mannschaft have the chance to hit back against Greece and pick up all three points.

That won't be easy against Ivan Jovanovic's side though, who started their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win against Serbia.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Germany vs Greece in the Nations League on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Germany vs Greece for free? Yes. Germany vs Greece will be free to watch in Germany, Greece and France.



► Das Erste (Germany)

► Alpha TV (Greece)

► L'Equipe Live Foot (France) Outside one of these countries? Watch your stream from anywhere in the world with NordVPN.

How to watch Germany vs Greece from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Germany vs Greece in the UK

Germany vs Greece is available on Prime Video in the UK.

It is a pay-per-view game meaning you will have to pay £2.49 for the privilege of watching the game.

How to watch Germany vs Greece in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the Germany vs Greece on Fox Sports 2.

FS2 is available on the in-house streaming service Fox One (3-day free trial) or via a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Sling.

How to watch Germany vs Greece in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Germany vs Greece on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions start at $16.99/month or $169.99/year with a 7-day free trial also available to new users.

Germany vs Greece: Match preview

It perhaps wasn't the performance Jürgen Klopp was looking for in his first game in charge of Germany, but a 1-1 draw away to the Netherlands can't be sniffed at.

His side were largely dominated by the Dutch and would have lost comfortably had it not been for some poor finishing from Xavi Simons' side. However, they came away with a draw and, back on home soil, will be keen to put some of those wrongs right on Sunday evening.

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala won't feature after picking up injuries in the game and warm-up respectively on Thursday. That will make room for a first Germany start for Younes Ebnoutalib, who already has four Bundesliga goals to his name for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Karim Adeyemi will likely start on the right-hand side again, while Serge Gnabry and Kevin Schade are fighting for the left-wing position. Florian Wirtz has also been moved into the squad following Musiala's injury.

For Greece, a repeat of Thursday's away victory over Serbia would be more than welcome. Christos Tzolis and Anastasios Douvikas netted two late goals to complete a turnaround and pick up three crucial points.

This will, of course, be a much tougher contest, but they look like a country on the up in footballing terms, with Arsenal's Tzolis their main man to keep an eye on.

Prediction

Germany 1-0 Greece

Germany will edge to their first win under Klopp.