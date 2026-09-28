How to watch Belgium vs France for FREE: Live stream details and TV info as neighbours meet in Nations League

Zinedine Zidane will be looking for successive wins to kick off his France reign

Watch Belgium vs France for free from anywhere as the Red Devils host Les Bleus in a Nations League derby, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Both teams made the perfect start to their League A1 campaign, with Belgium winning 2-0 away to Italy and France triumphing 1-0 in Turkey.

However, victory came at a cost for Les Bleus, with Kylian Mbappe forced to withdraw from the squad after sustaining a knee injury while scoring the only goal of the game in Izmit.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Belgium vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Belgium vs France for free? Yes, Belgium vs France is free to watch in Ireland on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media Two, with English commentary available. Free-to-air broadcasters VTM GO in Belgium and TF1 in France will also be showing the Nations League clash. Abroad for Belgium vs France? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Belgium vs France from anywhere

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📺 Stream Belgium vs France

Watch Belgium vs France in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Belgium vs France on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Belgium vs France on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Belgium vs France, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.

Watch Belgium vs France in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of Belgium vs France on Fox Sports 2. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

Watch Belgium vs France in Australia

In Australia, Belgium vs France is live on beIN SPORTS. The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Tuesday.

Watch Belgium vs France on beIN SPORTS Watch Belgium vs France live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial included in both plans.

Belgium vs France: Nations League preview

This clash in Brussels features two neighbours with plenty of history, but both are looking to the future after starting their respective new eras with a victory.

Mark van Bommel kicked-off his tenure as Belgium boss with a 2-0 win in Italy on Friday night, courtesy of goals by Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio. Left winger Godts, 21, is part of a new crop of youngsters in the Red Devils squad - alongside the likes of centre-back Nathan Ngoy, 23, and fellow wide man Diego Moreira, 22 - which the Dutchman is tasked with moulding into an elite international force.

France are a perfect template to follow after consistently reaching the latter stages of major tournaments over the past 30 years, and if Belgium can end a five-game losing run against their neighbours there will be plenty of excitement over what they can achieve under Van Bommel.

Excitement was also high when legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane took over as France boss after Didier Deschamps stepped down following this summer's World Cup. The former Real Madrid manager’s reign started in familiar fashion, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the winner in Friday’s 1-0 victory in Turkey.

Joy quickly turned to agony for Les Bleus' captain, though, as he went down with a knee injury during his celebration. He has now withdrawn from the squad and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks.

The riches available to Zidane means he can still field an incredibly strong forward line even without his talisman, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue all available to face Belgium.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Belgium 0-2 France

We expect Les Bleus to make it six wins in a row against the Red Devils.