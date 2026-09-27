How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands for FREE: Live stream details, TV channels for Nations League clash

Watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free in today's Nations League clash, with all the information on TV and streaming wherever you are in the world right here in this guide.

Serbia and the Netherlands both got their UEFA Nations League campaigns underway on Thursday, with the hosts losing narrowly to Greece.

Xavi's side drew 1-1 with Germany in Amsterdam, with Cody Gakpo rescuing a point with a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Serbia vs Netherlands online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free?

You can watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free in Holland on NPO.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to access your free stream — find out more below.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands in the UK

Prime Video will show Serbia vs Netherlands in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.

It will set you back £2.49 for access, with no Amazon account required.

Unlock your Prime Video stream of this Nations League opener with NordVPN if you're outside the UK today.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands in the US

Fans in the USA will need Fox Sports 2 to watch Serbia vs Netherlands in the USA.

The best way to access the stream is through Fox One (3-day free trial) or a cord-cutting solution like Sling TV or YouTube TV.

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Serbia vs Netherlands on beIN Sport Connect and beIN Sports 3.

All Nations League football is shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia.

Prices start at AU$16.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users.

Serbia vs Netherlands: Preview

Serbia and the Netherlands meet in Belgrade on Sunday, with both sides looking for a first victory in League A Group 2, after failing to take three points in their opening fixture.

Serbia began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Greece on Thursday, leaving Veljko Paunović’s side needing a response at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.

The hosts have also been hit by several notable absences. Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrović, Nikola Milenković and goalkeeper Predrag Rajković are all unavailable because of injury, while Paunović has brought Dušan Tadić back into the squad after a two-year international absence.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, arrive having opened their campaign with an encouraging 1-1 draw against Germany. Xavi's first competitive match in charge looked set to end in defeat after Felix Nmecha put Germany ahead, but Gakpo struck in stoppage time to rescue a deserved point.

The new Dutch boss is attempting to introduce a more proactive style, with Xavi stressing before the tournament that he wants his team to play with intensity, take the initiative and maintain a high tempo. Virgil van Dijk remains captain after deciding to continue his international career following discussions with Xavi.

However, the Netherlands are also without some significant names. Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt missed the squad through injury, while Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst were not selected. There are opportunities for several younger players, including first-time call-ups Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiël.

Historically, the Netherlands have the edge in this fixture, winning six of the ten previous meetings, although Serbia have won three. With both teams already having points to make up after Thursday's results, Sunday's encounter promises another important early test in Group 2.

Squads

Serbia

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Napoli), Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth), Filip Stankovic (Venezia)

Defenders: Strahinja Pavlovic (AC Milan), Strahinja Erakovic (Samsunspor), Srdjan Babic (Spartak Moscow), Nikola Simic (Partizan), Kosta Nedeljkovic (Rangers), Aleksa Terzic (Frosinone), Petar Sukacev (Vojvodina), Lazar Nikolic (Vojvodina)

Midfielders: Aleksandar Stankovic (Inter Milan), Nemanja Maksimovic (Shabab Al-Ahli), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), Sasa Lukic (Ipswich Town), Nemanja Gudelj (Getafe), Vanja Dragojevic (Rangers), Lazar Samardzic (Atalanta), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Filip Kostic (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan Dzodic (Almeria), Vasilije Kostov (Red Star Belgrade), Dusan Tadic (NEC Nijmegen)

Forwards: Dusan Vlahovic (Besiktas), Luka Jovic (AEK Athens), Dejan Joveljic (Seattle Sounders), Mihajlo Cvetkovic (Anderlecht), Jovan Milosevic (Braga)

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Aké (Fenerbahçe), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Gjivai Zechiël (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Ruben van Bommel (PSV)