Who are the ITV pundits, commentators and presenters for England vs Spain?
England take on 2026 World Cup winners Spain in the Nations League this Saturday
England face 2026 World Cup winners Spain in their next Nations League match this evening, kicking off at 7:45pm BST.
The match will be broadcast by ITV, with a selection of pundits, commentators and presenters set to lead the Group C coverage.
The two sides last faced off in the 2024 European Championship final, which Spain won by a 2-1 scoreline in added time. Now, can Thomas Tuchel’s men get their revenge?
Who are the pundits, commentators and presenters for England vs Spain?
England will host the event, which is to be played at Wembley Stadium. The match-up’s return fixture will be played on November 15 in Madrid.
Presenting the ITV coverage is Mark Pougatch, who was a mainstay during the 2026 World Cup and boasts a multi-decade broadcasting career.
Joining him as pundits are Roy Keane and Ian Wright, who often featured alongside Pougatch during ITV’s broadcasts in North America.
Representing Spain is former Chelsea and Manchester United man Juan Mata, who will also offer his services as pundit on the ITV panel.
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Collectively, the three have won 141 caps for England, Republic of Ireland and Spain, having all represented their nations on the World Cup stage.
Gabriel Clarke is ITV’s roving reporter, while Sam Matterface is to serve as main commentator for the England vs Spain broadcast.
Joining him is Lee Dixon, who won 21 caps for England and has enjoyed a prolonged post-playing career as both pundit and commentator.
Kedar Bayley is a trained journalist specialising in culture reporting. As a fan of Liverpool FC, he writes on the Reds often. Knowledgable about all things sports, cinema and television, you can find his words in Screen International, FourFourTwo, Manchester Evening News and more.
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