Quiz! Which countries are these brilliantly named football clubs from?

How many of these incredible names do you recognise?

The world of football is jam-packed with superb, stunning and sensational club names. All over the globe, teams are playing under some spectacular monikers that deserve attention in their own right. This new FourFourTwo quiz will find out whether you know where they're from.

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Some of these fabulous football clubs are famous and familiar, others more obscure. All they have in common is their unusual names and four options from which to choose the correct nation for each one.

There are 20 club names to go at but just 5 minutes on the clock to rattle your way through them all. It's multiple choice, after all.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If you're eager to get stuck into something chunky, here's a perfect quiz for you: Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick?

But, if you've got other things to do with your day, we've got a couple of quick ones that might be more suitable for your immediate needs. Can you answer these questions about the Premier League in 2016-17 and name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

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There are many, many more, but for now we want you to name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the inaugural 1992-93 season right up to 2026-27.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.