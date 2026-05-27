How to watch Conference League Final 2026 for FREE: TV Channels and Preview for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

Watch the Conference League Final 2026 today as Oliver Glasner aims to end his Crystal Palace tenure on a high with victory over Rayo Vallecano, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Glasner is set to leave Palace this summer and could depart with his second major trophy in as many seasons – the only two major honours in the club's history – after he lifted the FA Cup last term.

They face Rayo Vallecano, a team used to operating in the shadow of Madrid neighbours Real and Atletico, but now chasing their moment in the sun.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League Final 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Conference League Final 2026 for free?

Yes! You can watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano for free in several countries, including Belgium, Switzerland and Turkey.

🇧🇪 Belgium: RTBF

🇨🇭 Switzerland: RSI / SRF

/ 🇹🇷 Turkey: TRTSpor via Tabii

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How to watch Conference League Final in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano will be shown exclusively live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the HBO Max platform.

Watch the Conference League final 2026 on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99 a month. HBO Max are also offering this game with their standard plan (£4.99/month).

Watch Conference League Final in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano on Paramount+.

Watch the Conference League final 2026 on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Europa League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live-streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You need only the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Conference League Final in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Conference League final 2026 on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano: Conference League Final 2026 Preview

When Oliver Glasner took his seat in the Selhurst Park dugout for the first time in February 2024, even the most optimistic Crystal Palace fan wouldn't have believed the Austrian would guide the club to FA Cup glory and a European final within the next two-and-a-half seasons.

However, it has not been plain sailing since that glorious day at Wembley 12 months ago, when the Eagles beat Manchester City to lift the first major trophy in their 120-year history. Last summer, the club were demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League – with Nottingham Forest taking their place – after they were found to have breached UEFA ownership rules. At the turn of the year, some Palace fans even wanted Glasner gone.

The 51-year-old announced in January that he would leave this summer and that has helped get everyone on the same page in the final months of the campaign, with the Eagles easing through the Conference League knockout rounds to reach a European final in their very first season of playing on the continent.

They will be heavy favourites to triumph in Leipzig and follow Aston Villa in lifting a European trophy – leaving it up to Arsenal to complete an English clean sweep in Saturday's Champions League final.

SEE ALSO How to watch the Champions League in 2025/26

Like Villa against Freiburg last Wednesday, Palace are playing a team who have never won a major trophy. Rayo Vallecano have historically been your classic yo-yo team: not quite good enough to stabilise in La Liga but often too good for the second tier.

That has changed in the past few seasons, though, gaining promotion under just-departed Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola in 2021, and then placing 12th in their first two campaigns back in the top flight. It has got even better under current manager Inigo Perez, who has led the club to successive top-half finishes and now a European final.

For a team who have always operated in the shadow of their illustrious Madrid neighbours, this has been a long time coming and now they can win the first major honour in their 102-year history.

In a season when Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both failed to lift a trophy, it would feel pretty good for Rayo to say they were the most successful club in the Spanish capital in 2025/26.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Expect this to follow a similar pattern to Villa's win over Freiburg: once Palace go ahead, they should see out victory fairly comfortably.