The Argentina World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it's an artistic MASTERPIECE

The Argentina World Cup 2026 away kit is out – and it's an all-timer.

World Cup 2026 kits are dropping fast with the tournament edging ever closer, and Adidas have brought the Trefoil out of the attic.

La Albecieste will be sporting an artistic masterpiece ahead of the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, with their new home kit leaning into one of their more traditional releases.

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The Argentina World Cup 2026 away kit is an artistic masterpice

Adidas Argentina World Cup 2026 away kit This magical black and purple design is brilliantly put together and makes for an artistic and eye-catching jersey. The best kit at the World Cup? We'll let you be the judge… Read more Read less ▼

Argentina's away shirts are often a highlight when it comes to international kit releases.

No, really: ever since the 2006 Teamgeist tops that became iconic for Leo Messi's first tournament – re-released recently, by the way – we've been big fans of every Argentina away shirt since, with the purple bunson burner top of Qatar and the following blue/gold beauty two particular highlights.

Image 1 of 2 Argentina World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Well, it's back to purple and black this time around for what will almost certainly be Messi's swansong, with a Trefoil logo, like all the other Adidas 2026 national team away shirts ahead of the summer tournament finals.

What really stands out about the away kit is the simple fact that it is unique. The pattern is “inspired by the nation’s traditional motifs,” according to Adidas.

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It's effortlessly classy, with “intricate floral swirls and climbing plants, bringing the design to life in striking contrast.” Lovely.

The last time we saw an Argentina away shirt that was black was the 2018 away shirt they used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's one of the best releases of the year so far, and we can see it being extremely popular.