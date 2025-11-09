How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle: TV and streaming details as Toon Army travel to west London

Watch Brentford vs Newcastle in what should be an even contest in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV coverage globally.

Brentford vs Newcastle key information • Date: Sunday, 9 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Ten games into the new season and few pundits would have predicted that Brentford would sit above Newcastle in the Premier League table.

Having seen manager Thomas Frank depart, as well as key players in Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Nørgaard, many expected the Bees to be relegation candidates.

That has been far from the case as Brentford sit comfortably in mid-table with four victories already to their name.

In contrast, Newcastle were expected to once again challenge for a top-four berth but have won just three times in the league and were especially poor last time out as they lost 3-1 to West Ham.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brentford vs Newcastle on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Newcastle will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch Brentford vs Newcastle in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brentford vs Newcastle on the Peacock streaming service today.

Watch Brentford vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch Brentford vs Newcastle from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Brentford vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Keith Andrews may be new to management but he has shown no signs of being overawed by the task at hand at Brentford. The 45-year-old has continued the good work of Frank and has kept the same playing style.

New signings Jordan Henderson, Dango Ouattara and Caoimhin Kelleher have also slotted perfectly into the side and they look particularly dangerous in attack, with Igor Thiago already finding the net six times in his 10 league appearances.

The Bees have also been impressive on home ground, having already beaten Manchester United and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium. They’ll now hope for a repeat of last season when they secured a thumping 4-2 win over Newcastle.

The Magpies travel to west London on the back of a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League, a result that will have improved the mood of manager Eddie Howe.

Howe was less than impressed with the performance of his side in the defeat to West Ham and was quick to praise the performance of his defensive unit as they kept the Spaniards especially quiet.

However, it is in attack that there are still some issues, as despite the strong start from summer signing Nick Woltemade, they are struggling to replace the goals of Alexander Isak.

Brentford vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-2 Newcastle

FourFourTwo is predicting that Newcastle will get back to winning ways and will edge a tight contest against Brentford.