How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves: Live streams, TV details as winless and managerless Wanderers travel to Stamford Bridge
Wolves are without a win or a manager, and face Enzo Maresca's Chelsea in Saturday's final Premier League contest
Watch Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League's late Saturday kick-off this weekend, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday 8 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
• Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Chelsea were held in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Qarabag in midweek and host Premier League basement boys Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues shuffled their pack in order to keep their large squad fresh and happy, with subs Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho combining for their second-half leveller.
Wolves sacked manager Vitor Pereira after a dull defeat at Fulham last time out and are still without a permanent boss before heading to the capital.
Links to both Gary O'Neil and Rob Edwards have gone cold, with it likely that interim boss James Collins will take charge.
Read on as FourFourTwo guides you through how to watch Chelsea vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves in the UK
Chelsea vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and will follow coverage of Arsenal's trip to Sunderland.
Watch Chelsea vs Wolves in the US
Chelsea vs Wolves will be broadcast exclusively live in the United States on the Peacock streaming service.
How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Wolves through Stan Sport.
Watch Chelsea vs Wolves from anywhere
Chelsea vs Wolves: Premier League preview
Chelsea's inconsistent start to the season resumed with a spirit point in the UEFA Champions League against Qarabag in midweek.
The Blues drew 2-2 after going in 2-1 down at the break against the Azerbaijani side, with Garnacho's strike saving their blushes.
Maresca's men have travelled 2000 miles home for a Saturday evening clash with Wolves, who are now not only without a win, but also without a first-team boss.
Romeo Lavia was subbed after just eight minutes on Wednesday evening, and the midfielder now joins Cole Palmer (groin), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and the suspended Mykhaylo Mudryk on the sidelines.
Wolves' horrendous start to the season goes on with the Wanderers now staring down the barrel at an early return to the Championship.
Thankfully, there is still time, and a January window, to try and rescue their season, with chairman Jeff Shi taking his time to find a correct replacement in the dugout.
For the time being, Under-21s coach James Collins and Under-18s boss Richard Walker are taking charge of preparations for Saturday's game, with tasks not coming much bigger than at Stamford Bridge.
In terms of injuries, the Old Gold will be without defender Emmanuel Agbadou, firstly, after he was sent off in the first half of their 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage.
Matt Doherty (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Rodrigo Gomes (groin) are also out of action, although Andre, Joao Gomes and Jackson Tchatchoua are expected to be pushing for recalls.
Chelsea vs Wolves: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Chelsea 4-1 Wolves
FourFourTwo believes Chelsea's talent will be too much for strugglers Wolves and we are additionally backing youngster Estevao to grab another goal.
