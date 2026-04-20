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How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham for FREE: TV details for Monday Night Football

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West Ham are pushing hard for survival in the Premier League and head south to Selhurst Park today

Konstantinos Mavropanos of West Ham United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with Axel Disasi during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium on April 10, 2026 in London, England.
West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
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Watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham United today as Nuno Espirito Santo aims to bolster the Hammers' survival chances, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the wor