How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham for FREE: Live streams as desperate Hammers search for three points on Tyneside

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham as the Hammers bid to beat the drop, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United's campaign has been nothing short of appalling, with their prospective relegation now out of the question.

It was a slim chance, albeit, but with West Ham next up at St James' Park, Sunday's clash could produce some fireworks, with the Hammers battling for their lives.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham for FREE

Newcastle vs West Ham is available for free on USA Network via YouTube TV's trial (10-days free).

Those away from home can use a VPN to unlock their free trial from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham from anywhere

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📺 Stream Newcastle vs West Ham

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham in the UK

Newcastle vs West Ham will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Newcastle vs West Ham in the US

Newcastle vs West Ham will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

You can watch the game for FREE via YouTube TV, with the details available down below.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs West Ham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Newcastle vs West Ham. It's a slight price increase from the previous Optus Sports but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Newcastle vs West Ham: Premier League preview

Eddie Howe's side could have been dragged into the relegation fight with a loss at Nottingham Forest last weekend, but their draw at the City Ground means it's Premier League football again for the Magpies.

That statement seems wild given their UEFA Champions League status this term and Howe will have to have a better window than the one that saw Alexander Isak depart and Yoane Wissa arrive last summer.

No team in the top flight has lost more points after going ahead than Newcastle, who would incredibly still be in title contention had they held onto their leads in all of those games in 2025/26.

Anthony Gordon's omission still remains a big miss, with rumours circulating around his future again in the last few weeks.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

West Ham know it's now or never, with Tottenham the only side they can mathematically catch with two games to go.

It will have to be near perfect for the Hammers, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side staring down the barrel.

A dramatic loss against Arsenal last time out means all eyes will be on Spurs' clash with Chelsea, too.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

We can't call a winner and do believe West Ham's fate will be sealed.