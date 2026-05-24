How to watch West Ham United vs Leeds United for FREE: Live streams for vital match in the Premier League relegation scrap

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United today as the Hammers hold on to survival hopes into the last day of the season. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Premier League title race is done. The top three are locked in position. Aston Villa have qualified for the Champions League twice and the rest of the European places are perhaps best considered when they mathematical stuff has looked after itself this afternoon.

It's a much clearer picture at the bottom end of the table. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley have been buried for some time and the last relegation spot comes down to two teams playing two matches in one corner of one city.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham United vs Leeds United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch West Ham United vs Leeds United for free?

YouTube TV's 10-day free trial in the US gives you access to USA Network, which is broadcasting West Ham United vs Leeds United.

Other alternatives that have free trials include DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

West Ham vs Leeds: Team News

West Ham XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Souček, Bowen, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos

Subs: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Kilman, Potts, Magassa, Kanté, Lamadrid, Wilson

Leeds United XI: Darlow; Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Cresswell, Chadwick, Buonanotte, James, Piroe, Gnonto

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United from anywhere

Out of the country when West Ham United vs Leeds United is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

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📺 Stream West Ham United vs Leeds United

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United in the UK

West Ham United vs Leeds United will be shown live on Sky Sports today. It's a 4:00pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch West Ham United vs Leeds United in the US

West Ham United vs Leeds United will be available live in the United States on USA Network.

How to watch West Ham United vs Leeds United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham United vs Leeds United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including West Ham United vs Leeds United. It also includes Champions League and Europa League football so for AU$32/month it is a real bargain.

West Ham United vs Leeds United: Premier League preview

It's all eyes on the north and east of London, with 90 minutes left to play in the fight against relegation to the Championship. It's a fate with which West Ham are familiar but rivals Tottenham Hotspur have't experienced in the Premier League era or for close to half a century.

Spurs' two-point advantage and superior goal difference make the equation very simple. Roberto De Zerbi's team will play in the Premier League next season unless they lose and West Ham win.

This is no foregone conclusion. Spurs welcome Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a loss at Chelsea in midweek and the Hammers will play at home against Leeds United. A three-point swing might be the least likely outcome but it's not impossible.

West Ham's modest survival burst under Nuno Espirito Santo ran out of steam at Brentford at the start of the month, the first of three defeats in a row. Having something to grab at on the final day of the season could be the lift they need.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

There's an argument that West Ham as they are performing right now would find it very difficult to beat a motivated Leeds United, home or away, and in survival mode or not. There are 11 points between them and it shows.

Therein lies the doubt and the hope, from a West Ham perspective. Leeds have nothing but a few league placings to play for and even the soft target of finishing in the top half of the table is now beyond them.

Daniel Farke and Leeds are not the kind of weak-willed professionals who would give West Ham an easy ride but there's no accounting for the power of need.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham United 1-0 Leeds United

We're expecting a long and tense afternoon in two London districts.