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How to watch Brentford vs West Ham: Free streams and TV details as the Hammers look to heap the pressure on Spurs

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West Ham would move to 39 points with a win against Brentford

Callum Wilson of West Ham United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on April 25, 2026 in London, England.
West Ham are fighting to avoid the drop (Image credit: West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)
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