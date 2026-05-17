Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford on TV? Streaming details as the Bees continue their chase for European football

Watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace today as the Bees play their last home game of the season at the Gtech Community Stadium, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 17 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Keith Andrews and Brentford only need to look as far as today's opponents for inspiration in their quest for European football.

Crystal Palace fell backwards into the Conference League after winning the FA Cup but losing their Europa League place, but reaching the final rather sweetens the deal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Brentford vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace in the US

Brentford vs Crystal Palace will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Brentford vs Crystal Palace. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Jean-Philippe Mateta's header and a Nathan Collins own goal ensured that Palace won the reverse fixture but they haven't beaten the Bees on their own patch since Christmas Day 1957. They beat them again at home the next day.

Brentford have hosted Palace four times in the Premier League, drawing the first three before a 2-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium last season. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both got off the mark in the first day of 2024-25.

The Bees started the weekend in eighth place, outside the European spots but still in the conversation. A run of five draws knocked their hopes but they won their last home match against West Ham United, their only win in eight Premier League fixtures.

If Andrews can extract one last push from his players, a win against Palace would go a long way. Brentford play Liverpool at Anfield on the last day.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Palace have drifted into the bottom six and are winless in four league games but last weekend's draw with Everton and results elsewhere dispatched any lingering concerns about relegation.

The Eagles have lost their last three away matches, conceding three goals apiece against Liverpool, Bournemouth and Manchester City, scoring only once in reply.

Oliver Glasner's last game at Selhurst Park will be against title hopefuls Arsenal. Palace's home crowd will be on hand to send the team off to Leipzig and the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on a high.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tickets

Get VIP Brentford tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Brentford hospitality offers a stylish matchday experience with premium padded seating and exceptional pitch views. Packages include access to exclusive lounges pre- and post-match, gourmet multi-course dining with paired drinks, a complimentary bar, the official programme, and fast-track entry, perfect for celebrating or entertaining clients.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-0 Crystal Palace

Palace only have pride left to play for and we're backing the Bees for this one.