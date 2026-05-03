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How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Live streams and TV details as the south coast club push for their highest ever Premier League finish

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Bournemouth started the weekend in the top seven in the Premier League table as Palace gradually revert to 12th place

Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace celebrates as teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen (not pictured) scores his team&#039;s third goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League match
Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
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