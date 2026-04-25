Can I watch West Ham vs Everton on TV? Stream details and match preview from 3pm Premier League kick-off
Features
By Matthew Holt published
The Hammers could do with adding further space between themselves and the relegation zone as they face Everton
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Watch West Ham vs Everton today in one of three 3pm Premier League kick-offs, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
West Ham vs Everton key information
• Date: Saturday 25 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET
• Venue: London Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: N/A (UK),