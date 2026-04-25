Jump To:

Can I watch West Ham vs Everton on TV? Stream details and match preview from 3pm Premier League kick-off

Features
By published

The Hammers could do with adding further space between themselves and the relegation zone as they face Everton

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has 10 goals for the Hammers this season
West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has 10 goals for the Hammers this season (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch West Ham vs Everton today in one of three 3pm Premier League kick-offs, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham vs Everton key information

• Date: Saturday 25 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

• Venue: London Stadium, London

• TV & Streaming: N/A (UK),