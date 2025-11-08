Is Everton vs Fulham on TV? Live streams, preview and how to watch 3pm kick-off

Watch Everton vs Fulham as the two sides go head-to-head at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with all the information on live streams and TV channels in this guide.

Everton vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Everton's unbeaten record on home soil in the Premier League came to an end when Spurs came to town two weeks ago.

Since then, the Toffees were also held by a resilient Sunderland side and have slid down to 14th as a result.

Fulham hammered basement boys Wolves 3-0 on home soil last weekend and will be looking for a similar level of performance.

Want to tune into the action on Merseyside? FourFourTwo has all the details so you can watch Everton vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Everton vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Everton vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Everton vs Fulham in the US

Everton vs Fulham will be broadcast exclusively live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

Watch Everton vs Fulham in Australia

Fans of Premier League football in Australia can watch Everton vs Fulham through Stan Sport, the regular rights holder for English top-level football down under.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport <p>You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point. You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Everton vs Fulham for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Everton vs Fulham for free using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Everton vs Fulham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Everton vs Fulham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

"Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

Can I still get tickets to Everton vs Fulham?

The answer is yes! FourFourTwo has teamed up with hospitality gurus Seat Unique to provide you with the opportunity to attend Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Get Everton tickets at Seat Unique <p>Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto. Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Everton's solid start to the season has seemingly come undone in the last two weeks, especially given Granit Xhaka's leveller denied them a huge win at the Stadium of Light last time out.

Illiman Ndiaye looks again to be carrying the weight of expectation in attack this term, with some suggestions he could be on the move in January.

The former Sheffield United man has seen a euphoric rise from YouTube football to Premier League superstar in the last few years and was especially impressive against Manchester City a few weeks ago.

It doesn't help that £27m summer signing Thierno Barry is yet to score in 10 Premier League appearances, while fellow forward option Beto has only found the net once across 600 minutes of top-flight football this term.

In terms of injuries, David Moyes will be without Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/groin), while Ndiaye will be assessed after he was forced off against the Black Cats last time out.

The Cottagers earned a first Premier League win since September with victory over Wolves last time out, which turned out to be Vitor Pereira's final act as boss.

Goals from Ryan Sessengon, Harry Wilson and a further one at the wrong end from Yerson Mosquera earned a vital victory for Marco Silva's men.

Antonee Robinson (knee) remains out of action and will be assessed after the international break, but apart from that, its a realtively clean bill of health for the Cottagers.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Everton vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-0 Fulham

We're not expecting fireworks by any stretch in this one, but we fancy the Toffees to edge it.