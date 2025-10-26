Why Everton are making temporary Goodison Park return with Real Madrid invited as guests

A general view of the pitch at Goodison Park

Everton's move to Bramley Moore Dock and the Hill Dickinson Stadium was headline news over the summer.

The Toffees have settled in rather well, too, going unbeaten on home turf so far this season.

It was decided following the men's team's switch to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, that the Everton Women's team would take up residency at grand old Goodison.

Everton returning to Goodison Park for series of fixtures

Everton fans invade the pitch during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton Women have moved from Walton Hall Park where the Under-21s now play the majority of their fixtures.

However, Goodison is not being used exclusively for Women's matches due to Everton's participation in a continental competition which will see Real Madrid arrive in the L4 postcode at the beginning of December.

The Toffees are involved in the Premier League International Cup this season which pits Category One academy sides from England against equivalent Under-21 outfits from teams across Europe.

For that reason, Goodison has been chosen to host fixtures against Real Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, AS Monaco and RB Leipzig's reserve sides, as opposed to Walton Hall Park, which is a less-equipped sporting facility.

The 21s will play three games in the competition during December, starting with Real Madrid on the third of the month, followed by one match in January, all of which will be played at Goodison Park.

Due to the fact the competition is a Premier League enterprise, foreign teams play all of their matches on English soil, meaning Everton men's teams' association with Goodison Park isn't quite over with just yet.