How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool for FREE: Live streams as fifth take on fourth in the fight for Champions League spots

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool today as this hastily rearranged Premier League fixtures offers copious bounty, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa have qualified for the Champions League only once since it was rebranded. Their place was all but confirmed by a point in their final home game of the 2023-24 season.

Then, like now, the visitors to Villa Park will be Liverpool. The stakes for Villa over the next week are even higher than they were two years ago.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool for free? Yes! In the US, NBCSN is broadcasting Aston Villa vs Liverpool. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool from anywhere

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📺 Stream Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the UK

Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the US

Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be shown live in the United States on NBCSN which is available via multiple cord-cutters. You can also stream the game on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Unai Emery and his team need a win. Having piled the pressure on themselves by failing to beat Tottenham Hotspur or Burnley, their two remaining games in the Premier League and the Europa League final have become a tightrope walk.

Villa will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Freiburg in Istanbul on Wednesday or win one of their two matches either side of it.

It all sounds straightforward enough on paper. Villa are theoretically the fifth-best team in the country and are 90 minutes away from a European trophy, after all. But their recent performances offer little reason for optimism, with Liverpool and Manchester City left to play.

Their visit to Anfield feels like a long time ago. Villa were in the early part of a run that saw them pick up 36 points from 39 available. Liverpool banked the other three.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

The Reds have objectives and issues of their own. Arne Slot's second season in charge hasn't been remotely as successful as the first but a Champions League spot would at least take them into next year with the chance of a meaningful reset.

With two matches to go, Liverpool are well positioned to achieve that consolation prize. Dropping points against Manchester United and Chelsea in their last two matches after three wins in a row might not seem like much of a bump in the road but there's no escaping the fact that fourth is below their expectations.

Tonight's fixture is bound to be affected by Villa's appetite and application with a European final to come, but Liverpool have an excellent record at Villa Park.

They've lost there only twice since a 1-0 defeat on the last day of the 2010-11 season. One was a 5-0 loss for an extremely youthful scratch team in the League Cup – an ordeal Villa then experienced in reverse in the FA Cup – and the other one was...well, you know what the other one was.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tickets

Get VIP Aston Villa tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Villa will unavoidably have an eye on the Europa League final and struggle to beat Liverpool at home at the best of times.