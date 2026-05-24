How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford for FREE: Live stream details as both sides chase European qualification

Watch Liverpool vs Brentford today as both sides still have plenty to play for, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool still have work to do in order to secure Champions League football for next season, as it all comes down to the final day on Merseyside.

Brentford can also sneak into the Europa League, though they’re reliant on victory at Anfield, and both Chelsea and Brighton losing.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brentford for free? The short answer is yes! In the US, Syfy is broadcasting Liverpool vs Brentford. It is available to watch through YouTube TV, which is currently offering a 10-day free trial. Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your YouTube TV free trial from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Brentford from anywhere

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📺 Stream Liverpool vs Brentford

Watch Liverpool vs Brentford in the UK

Liverpool vs Brentford will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports+.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Liverpool vs Brentford in the US

Liverpool vs Brentford will be shown live in the United States on Syfy.

The best way to access the channel is via a cord-cutting platform.

Potential options are YouTube TV (10-day free trial), Sling Blue or DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial).

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport shows every Premier League game, including Sunderland vs Chelsea. It costs $20 to add Stan Sport to a base Stan plan (which starts at $12), so fans in Oz have it very good indeed!

Liverpool vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Liverpool's loss at Aston Villa, coupled with news that Arne Slot is set to stay, along with Mohamed Salah's bombshell statement, has left a sour taste in supporters' mouths over the last seven days.

However, the task is simple should the Reds wish to return to the Champions League for next season.

All Slot's side has to do is draw with Brentford on their own patch, which would guarantee a fifth-placed finish.

With a three-point cushion over Bournemouth in sixth, too, Liverpool can afford to lose as long as the Cherries don’t beat Nottingham Forest.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

For Brentford, the task is a little bit more complicated as they head to the north-west on Sunday.

The Bees are only outside the European places on goal difference and can still secure continental football for the first time ever, with the Conference League and Europa League both still real possibilities.

Victory for Keith Andrews’ side would send them into the Europa League if Chelsea and Brighton both drop points.

If they take the three points, Brighton & Hove Albion win and Chelsea fail to win at Sunderland, Brentford would leapfrog Chelsea into the Conference League spot.

See also ► How many European places does the Premier League get?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

We are predicting a narrow Liverpool win on Salah's final appearance at Anfield on Sunday.