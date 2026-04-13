How to watch Manchester United live streams from anywhere
Your guide to watching every Manchester United game this season
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If you’re a big Manchester United fan — or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Red Devils game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.
- Fixture: Man Utd vs Leeds
- Date: Monday, April 13
- Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
- Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
United have had plenty of ups and downs since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, but they remain one of the biggest football clubs in the world.
They have enjoyed a resurgenc