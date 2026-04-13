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How to watch Manchester United live streams from anywhere

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Your guide to watching every Manchester United game this season

Old Trafford.
How to watch Manchester United live streams from anywhere (Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you’re a big Manchester United fan — or simply looking for where to watch their next match — you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll show you how to stream every Red Devils game from anywhere in the world, including the occasional free viewing option.

Manchester United: Next Fixture

  • Fixture: Man Utd vs Leeds
  • Date: Monday, April 13
  • Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
  • Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US)
  • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

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